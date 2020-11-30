Ronald J. McPhearson



ALEXANDRIA – Ronald J. “Ron” McPhearson, 79, passed in to eternal peace on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 from Community Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.

He was born on July 12, 1941 in Muncie to Charles and Lucille (Fern) McPhearson and was a lifetime Alexandria resident.

He was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the Class of 1959. He also attended numerous trade schools.

Ron served his country in the United States Army 62nd Engineer Battalion from 1966 to 1968 during the Vietnam War. He was the recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Unit Citation and the Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged with the rank of E-4.

He worked for Delco-Remy formerly of Ander-son, mostly in supervision for 30 years and retired in 1991.

Ron was active in his community as a former member of the Alexandria Eagles, the Alexandria Kiwanis and he served as an Alexandria City Council-man from 2000 to 2004. He has been a member of the Alexandria First Baptist Church since 1986 where he served as an usher. His rousing “amen” during the sermon will be fondly remembered by the congregation. He coached all levels of baseball in Alexandria including Little League, Senior League and Babe Ruth. He was able to coach his sons in their baseball participation. He also was an umpire for the leagues.

Ron was known for his “fix-it” abilities. He was a skilled woodworker and shared the products of that skill with family and friends alike. These were often given as gifts of his love and affection.

Survivors include his wife, Jaunice “Jan” (Maynard) McPhearson, whom he married Dec. 19, 1966; three sons, Brett (Tracy) McPhearson of Windfall, Bart (Kim) McPhearson of Wisconsin, and RJ (Kate) McPhearson of Orestes; adopted daughters, Debbie (Tom) Smith and Denise Berner, all of Alexandria; his grandchildren, Angie, Jake, Ian, Rebeka and Katie, all of Alexandria, Corey and Shelby, both of Windfall, Justin, Joanna and April of Texas, and Katie, Derek and Morgan of Wisconsin; several great-grandchildren including his special garage buddy, Jack; three brothers, Steve (Janice) McPhearson of Frankton, Tim (Jeannie) McPhearson of Florida and Jeff McPhearson of Ossian; several nieces and nephews; and special traveling companions, John and Evelyn Teague of Alexandria.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Kenny, Larry and John McPhearson.

Services honoring Ron’s life, legacy and faith took place at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at the Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 South Park Avenue with Pastor Michael Deutsch officiating. Interment with military honors followed in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Disabled American Vet-erans, c/o VARO Federal Building, 575 N. Pennsyl-vania Street, Room 324, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Mike and Connie Owens are honored to care for Ron and serve the McPhearson family.

