

Raymond Charles Lanzer, 76, of Indianapolis and formerly of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Harrison Terrace Health-care in Indianapolis following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

He was born May 12, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Raymond H. and Leonore P. (Pfriem) Lanzer.

Ray graduated from New Castle High School in 62.

He worked at Chrysler Corporation in New Castle for 32 years in production and heat treatment, and he retired in 2002. Ray was also involved in farming and livestock for many years on his property.

He enjoyed having an apple orchard and owning horses, goats, and pigs.

Ray was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tipton where he was involved in church functions for many years. He also worked as a custodian for the church daycare program.

Ray will be remembered as a humble, kind, and gentle man who enjoyed helping other. He spent many years with his partner, Charles “Chick” Cotton, before his passing; and their personalities balanced one another perfectly.

Ray will be greatly missed by his family and friends at Harrison Terrace.

Ray’s family includes siblings, Joyce (husband Dean) White of Harlingen, Texas, Ron (wife Billy) Lanzer of Sebring, Fla., and Paul (wife Bonnie) Lanzer of New Castle; special niece and caretaker, Dawn (husband Richard) Sedam of Indianapolis; and many more extended family members.

Ray was preceded in death by both his parents and his partner, Charles Cotton in 2011.

A funeral service celebrating Ray’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Anderson Memorial Park Chapel in Anderson with Pastor Rev. Dr. Rob Roloff of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Anderson Memorial Park. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing at all times.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Ray’s struggle with the disease, through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.

A video link to Ray’s complete funeral service will be available on the website obituary after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.