

TIPTON – Pamela Jean Morris, 66, of Tipton, Ind., was surrounded by her loving family as she passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at IU Health Methodist Hospital after an extended illness.

Pamela was born in Pittsburgh, Penn. on Aug. 25, 1954 to Henry and Kathleen (Parke) Dreher. She was the second of their five children.

Pamela married Mark A. Morris on March 16, 2013.

Always the avid reader, Pamela was an intelligent, energetic, engaging, and vibrant person. Her quick wit and playful sense of humor truly lit up every room she entered. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and tending her heirloom rose and vegetable gardens. She loved the Off Broadway shows at the Butler Clowes Memorial Hall, Elvis tributes at the Honeywell Center in Wabash, and the spectacular musicals at the Old National Centre (Murat) and the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. While Pamela loved spending time with her many Facebook friends around the world, she was also dedicated to contributing her unique talents, creativity, and financial support to Tipton’s Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, civic, and faith based organizations whenever possible.

Pamela’s active membership in the First Presbyter-ian Church in Tipton included serving as a Deacon, Elder, and the Clerk of Session. Pamela was involved in supporting the local food banks, the Tipton Mustard Seed organization, and delivering “Meals on Wheels” to those in need. Pamela especially enjoyed participating in Tipton’s “Tis the Season Celebration”, and coordinating with “Mrs. Claus” for First Presbyter-ian Church’s annual Christmas Celebration. At the time of her death, Pamela served as the church secretary for both the First Presbyterian Church in Tipton, Ind. and the First Presbyterian Church in Elwood, Ind.

While Pamela’s appreciation of the “business side” of the performing arts began at the La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Spring-boro, Ohio, it wasn’t until 1998 that she became a member of the Tipton Community Theatre (TCT). She enjoyed acting, directing, and being the “Ticket Queen” for many shows over the years. Pamela served TCT in many capacities including being the President of the TCT Board of Directors, the TCT Media Representative, and the TCT Business Manager. During Pamela’s tenure at TCT, she started the “Student Matinees for Schools” in Tipton County. For many students, this program offered a unique opportunity to witness live theatre for the first time. For Pamela’s efforts, in 2011, she received an “Interna-tional DuPont Volunteer Recognition Award” for her work with TCT.

Pamela graduated from Middletown High School in Middletown, Ohio, with the Class of 1972. She then attended Hanover College where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in English. While at Hanover, Pam was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. Pamela moved to Tipton, in 1986 and began working at Pioneer Hi-Bred Interna-tional. While she had multiple duties and responsibilities over her 27 plus years there, Pamela especially enjoyed her “Sales Support Specialist” role at Pioneer DuPont which allowed her to interact with the field force, multiple suppliers, vendors, distributors and farmers from all around the world.

Those left to carry on Pamela’s legacy of love are her husband, Mark A. Morris; her daughter, Cecilee (Patrick) Hender-son; her daughters through marriage, Megan (Austin) Collins, and Paige (Garrett) Owens; her grandchildren, Hannah Henderson, Noah Walker, Olivia Henderson, Luke Walker, Hope Walker, Brantley Collins, Colton Collins, Kennedy Collins, and William Owens; her siblings, Cynthia (John) McCune, Jennifer (Daniel) Patrick, Kimberly Dreher, and James (Jessica) Dreher; her mother-in-law, Doris Morris; her brother-in-law, Todd (Kristen) Morris; her sister-in-law, Cheri Morris; her former husband, Stanley Pottenger; her former son-in-law, Jeff Walker; her many nieces, nephews, and other family members. Also, especially dear to Pamela were her former mother-in-law, Janice Pott-enger, Pastor Mae Leech, her friends in the community, and her adorable pets, Chloe, Zoe, Pink Tongue, and Samson the Wonder Dog.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Kathleen Dreher; father-in-law, Teddy Morris; brother-in-law, Richard Morris; and her former father-in-law, Howard Pottenger.

A “Celebration of Life” is being planned for early spring of 2021. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Pamela with her family on her tribute wall.

