Nedra L. Hiatt



ALEXANDRIA – Nedra L. (Addison) Hiatt, 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at her residence.

Nedra was born on July 29, 1947 in Anderson to Elmer and Viva (Plummer) Addison. She was raised in the Gilman community and lived in Alexandria all of her adult life.

She was a graduate of Harrison-Washington High School with the Class of 1965.

She was co-owner along with her late husband Bing of Bing and Ned’s Inn and had worked as Deli Manager at the former Cox’s Super market for several years.

At one time, Nedra was very active in area bowling leagues and was a member of the local Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame.

She loved spending time with her friends and cheering on Purdue athletics.

Survivors include a son, Michael (Tracy) Hiatt of Alexandria; brother, Don Addison of Alexandria; grandchildren, Schyler (Amy) Massey of Seymour, Kaylee (Brayton) Adams of North Vernon, Collin Malston (Grace Bassett), Mikaela Hiatt and Bryce Hiatt, all of Alexandria; great-granddaughter, Parker Rae Massey and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 29 years, Ralph “Bing” Hiatt in 1994; daughter, Beth Ann Malston in 2018; mother-in-law, Betty Hiatt “Old Grandma”; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Gaither) Addison.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service in honor of Nedra’s life at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Park View Cemetery in Alexandria. The Rev Jerry Young will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Noffze Funeral Home, 501 North Harrison Street, Alexandria.

Current Indiana mandates call for social distancing and appropriate facial masking be worn at all times at both the funeral home and the cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria Elks Scholar-ship Fund, 1810 South Harrison Street, Alexandria, IN 46001.

