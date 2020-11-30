KOKOMO – Nancy Lee Metzcar, 70, of Kokomo and formerly of Cincinnati, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1950 in Hamilton, Ohio and raised by her parents Shirley F. (Hackworth) Wilson and Robert Lipp.

She married Thomas R. Metzcar on April 3, 1982 and he preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 2013.

She had worked as a supervisor and retired from Lazarus Distribution Center.

Survivors include her mother Shirley Wilson of St. Bernard, Ohio; five children, Robert Metzcar of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rick Haney of Fairfield, Ohio, Melissa Bishop of Little Rock, Ark., Melinda Green of Kokomo, Ind. and Michelle Patterson of Royal Oak, Mich. She is also survived by two brothers and one sister, Larry Wilson, St. Bernard, Ohio, Mike Wilson, Hiram, Ga., and Teresa Wilson-Bailey of St. Bernard.

Her family also includes 12 grandchildren as well as 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Sandy Lloyd.

The family is planning to have a celebration of life early next year. Details will be published once they are available. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the Metzcar family with funeral arrangements.

Memorial donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Ill., 60674 or the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, Ill. 60601.