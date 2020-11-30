Nancy Kay (Pattison) Keefer, 82, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Community Hospital, Anderson.

She was born on June 13, 1938, in Grant County and was the daughter of the late Russell and Wanda Pattison.

She graduated from Summitville High School in 1957. She was employed by Dana Corporation and the Madison-Grant United School Corporation. Upon retirement, she chose to donate her time as a Pink Lady at Community Hospital in Anderson. She also spent many years as the “Ticket Lady” for the Madison-Grant sporting events where she was the first smile to greet all who attended. She was a member of the Jones Chapel Church and a member of the Women’s Willing Workers.

Survivors include her son, Dennis J. Keefer, and her daughter, Mary Jo Brunt, both of Summitville; two grandsons; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald L. Pattison and Rodney J. Pattison; a nephew and a granddaughater.

A funeral service celebrating Nancy’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Brock Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in Vinson Cemetery in Summitville.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral service at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Covid-19 protocols will be observed including the requirement of face masks and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Jones Chapel Christian Church 4151 West 700 South Jonesboro, Ind. 46938, the Madison-Grant Athletics Department 11700 SE 00 W Fairmount, IN 46928, and Madison County 4-H 3424 Mounds Road Anderson, Ind. 46017.

Online condolences may be made to www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.