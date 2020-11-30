TIPTON – John Linwood Hansel, 60, of Tipton died early Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Indianapolis on Sept. 2, 1960 to Robert E. & Harriet E. (Hubbard) Hansel.

He had worked in construction at Riley Modern Mobile Home Park in Kokomo.

Survivors include one sister and three brothers, Sheila Parrott of Tipton, Robert Hansel of Indianapolis, Benjamin Hansel of Bloomfield and Richard Hansel of Kokomo.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at New Maysville Cemetery in Putnam County with burial to follow.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo VFW, 920 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, Ind. 46901.