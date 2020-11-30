

David L. Haas, 78, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 following a very brief illness.

He was born Feb. 5, 1942 in Elwood, the son of Joseph and Josephine (Stevens) Haas.

Dave attended St. Joseph School and later graduated in 1960 from Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood.

He was raised in St. Joseph Catholic Church where he remained a lifelong member.

Dave married Karen L. Ferguson on Oct. 7, 1961.

Dave worked at Dana Corporation in Marion for over 25 years as a Computer Engineer. He also formerly worked at Borg Warner in Muncie and Standard Locknut Co. in Carmel for several years.

Dave was a true sports enthusiast and a devoted supporter of Elwood sports teams. He formerly coach-ed Little League football, baseball, and basketball for many years in Elwood where he touched the lives of countless young athletes. He was an avid golfer most of his life and also formerly bowled on leagues at Wells Lanes. Dave was a devoted Notre Dame football fan and never missed an opportunity to watch his grandchildren in their sports endeavors. He also enjoyed playing the guitar for many years.

Dave will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Dave’s family legacy includes his wife, Karen Haas of Elwood; four children, Autumn (Steve Murt) Haas of Elwood, Ann (Matt) Stewart of Elwood, David (Bobbi) Haas of Elwood, and Chris (Lea Ann) Haas of Elwood; two adopted children, Darin Haas of Ohio and Dena (Marc) Johnson of Fortville; adopted daughter-in-law, Stacia Haas; 17 grandchildren, Kelly (Jimmy) Edwards, Michael (Cheryl) Crow-thers, Shanna (Brent) Leever, Bradley Stewart, Faren Haas, Devin Haas, Derek (Abby) Haas, Aaron (Alyssa) Haas, Ethan Haas, Jon Surber, Andrew Surber, Kaytlinn Johnson, James Johnson, Parker Haas, Freddie Haas, Carolyne Haas, and Jude Haas; eight great-great-grandchildren, Kalan Leever, Kolin Leever, Quincy Leever, Harper Leever, Isabella Haas, Kylea Edwards, Kaden Edwards, Jaden Edwards; lifelong friends, Don Carmer, Ron Carmer, and Bob Nash; special friends, Williard Mantha, Bill Mantha, and Bill Smith; two sisters-in-law, Janice (Rick) Martin and Donna Fergu-son, and several nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Jo Haas; grandson, Justin Haas, infant granddaughter, Victoria Stewart; and adopted son, Destin Haas.

A funeral service celebrating Dave’s life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Father Dennis Goth officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Friday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Mandatory health precautions for the respect of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing at all time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.