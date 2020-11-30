

ALEXANDRIA – Charon M. Staley, 74, entered in to eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 following an extended illness.

She as born on Feb. 14, 1946 in Anderson to Jack and Dorothy (Bowers) Staley.

Charon was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School with the Class of 1964. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University in 1968 and her Masters of Art degree from Ball State University in 1989.

Charon devoted herself to teaching in Anaheim, Calif. and at the Wes-Del Middle and High schools. She loved science, and nature. After sharing that love with young lives for 38 years, she retired in 2006. Charon was a long-time member of the Alexandria First Baptist Church where she had served as a Deaconess and was the much-loved teacher of the Joy Sunday School class of the church for several years.

Charon is survived by, brothers, Jack (Sharyn) Staley of Carmel, and Dean (Linda) Staley of Tennessee; niece, Suzie (Josh) Martin and great-nieces, Kaylie Martin, Crystal Staley.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the current pandemic, a private family interment will take place at the Park View Cemetery in Alexandria, Ind.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 South Park Avenue, Alexandria, Ind. 46001.

Mike and Connie Owens are honored to care for Charon and serve the Staley family.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com