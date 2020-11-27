

ELWOOD – Paul Nathan Gill, age 102, a life-long resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his residence.

Paul was born in Tipton County on Sept. 6, 1918, to the late Leo and Lottie (Sanders) Gill. Paul graduated from Elwood High School in 1936. On Dec. 28, 1946, he married Peggy (Whitaker) Gill and they shared 74 years of marriage together.

Paul served his country in the US Army and Air Force where he taught Morse code. He was a World War II veteran. During his time in the war, Paul relied on his faith to pull him through many difficult days and saw God work many miracles.

Paul retired in 1986 from Delco Remy after 35 plus years of service. He was a founding member and board member of the United Pentecostal Church of Elwood (now Apostolic Lighthouse). He served his church in many capacities throughout his life.

He enjoyed working in his yard, gardening, painting and riding his bike. At the age of 90, he rode his bike from his church to Alexandria and back. He liked to talk about his days in the army and share testimonies about the Word of God and the many miracles that God had done in his life. He was also quite the jokester at times. More than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be sadly missed.

Paul is survived by his wife, Peggy Gill of Elwood; son, Daniel Gill of Salt Lake City, Utah; son, Jonathan (Julie) Gill of Elwood; daughter, Sharon (Robert) Sutton of South Whitley, Ind.; 17 grandchildren; and he was blessed with many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brother, Harold Gill of Muncie; a sister, Esther Hipes of Rigdon; sister, Elnora Gill of Elwood; sister, Sharon (Murvel) Amsbury of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Lottie Gill; two sons, Samuel and Michael Gill; three brothers, Floyd, Donald and Robert; and sister, Dortha Kratz.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Apostolic Lighthouse in Elwood, with his son, Pastor Jonathan Gill, officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. Virtual picture presentation (from 6:30 to 7 p.m.), live virtual visitation (from 7 to 7:30 p.m.) on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and the funeral service will be available through Apostolic Lighthouse’s Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Lighthouse Church of Elwood.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.