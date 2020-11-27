

COLUMBIA CITY – LaVonne E. Benton, age 71, of Columbia City, passed away very unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at her home.

She was born July 19, 1949, in Goshen, the daughter of Lawrence B. and Roma E. (Cole) LeCount. LaVonne was a 1967 graduate of Summitville High School. She also received degrees from Ball State University and Indiana Wesleyan. She worked as a nurse for numerous facilities. She also taught nursing for Western Governor’s University and MedTech College.

She was a member of the Chapel Church in Fort Wayne and was formerly a member of Grace Baptist Church in Anderson.

More than anything, LaVonne had a giving heart and treasured the time she spent with her family.

LaVonne’s family legacy includes three children, Luanne Conner of New Castle, Scott Benton of Frankton and Alisa Briones of Columbia City; two foreign exchange students, both from Germany; brother, David LeCount of Elwood; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law.

A funeral service celebrating LaVonne’s life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor David Martin of Grace Way Church in Fort Wayne, officiating. Burial will follow in Forrestville Cemetery in rural Summitville.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Whitley County Humane Society or the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne through the funeral home.

