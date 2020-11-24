Steve Maynard, 51, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020 in Elwood.

He was born in Anderson on June 7, 1969 to Lawrence and Peggy (Jones) Maynard.

He was a 1987 graduate of Elwood Community High school.

He was extremely gifted and talented at painting cars in his younger days as he followed after his his dad Larry.

His family includes sister, Kathy Isaacs of Anderson; half sister, Lori Maynard of Alexandria; nephew, Steven Giselbach of Alexandria; niece, Savannah Gardner of Alexandria; and four great- nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy L Litherland; his father, Larry Maynard; and his love of many years, Stephanie Seal.

Cremation is set to take place at Indiana Funeral Care Indianapolis. Due to the current situation with the pandemic there will not be a funeral, instead there will be a small family get together and memorial dinner.

Contributions and donations in Steve’s name may be made to The House of Hope, 902 High Street, Anderson, Ind. 46012