Richard G. Maynard



ANDERSON – Richard Glenn Maynard, 88, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Indiana-polis.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Erma (Allen) Maynard; his son, Richard G. “Rick” Maynard II; his special brother, Raymond “Bud” Maynard; his sisters, Darlene Johnson, Gill, Fern Hitchens and LaVera Brown.

Left to cherish Glenn’s memory is his long-time partner, Edna Eutsler; his sisters, Janice (Ron) McPhearson and Evelyn (John) Teague. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Glenn served his county in the United States Army. Upon returning from the service he when on to graduate high school.

He was a member of the Eagles Lodge Aries 1771 in Alexandria.

Glenn was a gifted cook and active at Eagles making goodies to sell on bingo night.

He started working at Mesalam’s Skating Ring and was a talented skater. He drove a school bus for the Alexandria-Monroe School Corporation for a time after which he was a salesman for the Heiser Ford Dealership in Elwood.

Glenn was quite the ladies’ man in his younger years because of his good looks and charm. He lived life fully. He and Edna enjoyed many winters at their place in Florida.

He leaves a warm spot in the hearts of the ones who knew and loved him; leaving a hole that cannot be filled. He dearly loved his mother so much. Glenn enjoy your reunion.

Respecting Glenn’s wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Madison County Humane Society, 2219 Crystal St., Anderson, Ind. 46012 or in care of the funeral home.

