Peggy L Litherland, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a sudden illness on Oct. 18, 2020.

She was born Aug. 16, 1947 in Elwood to Jimmy and Mary (Skirvin) Jones.

She resided in Elwood most of her life where she worked at State Plating up until a stroke left her disabled in 1991.

She is survived by her son, Steve Maynard; daughter, Kathy Isaacs; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jerry, Ronnie and Gary Jones and sister, Jeannean Conner who all reside in Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tommy Jones of Alexandria; and a niece.

Cremation took place at Indiana Funeral Care in Indianapolis on Oct. 23, 2020.