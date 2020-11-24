

FRANKFORT – Norman W. Stone, 87, rural Frankfort, passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 11:05 p.m., at his home with his wife and daughter.

He was born May 10, 1933, in Lexington, Mo. to Francis L. and Mattie J. (Stapleton) Stone. On Oct. 28, 1960, he married Wilma Crail, and she survives. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Norman was a 1953 graduate of Scircleville High School. He was on the “Ringers” basketball team with his brother, Charles. Norman joined the Army in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1955. He served in Europe, where he was able to travel and meet friends. When he returned to the states, Norman began work at the Chrysler Transmission Plant in Kokomo. He retired in 1988.

Norman had been very active and healthy up until his stroke in August of this year. Norman was an avid and skilled golfer, hitting 10 hole-in-ones over the span of his 60-year golf career. He hit a hole-in-one during a golf tournament at the Tipton Golf Course in 1993, winning a Ford pick-up truck. Being the loyal Chrysler employee, he immediately traded it in for a Dodge Intrepid.

In addition to golf, Norman enjoyed his yearly tomato garden. He also enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters as they grew. He was a faithful church goer, attending Scircleville United Methodist and Hillisburg United Methodist, until both of their closures.

In addition to his wife, Wilma, Norman is survived by his daughter, Tami (Rob) Breeding; grandchildren, Marissa (Jon) Moore and Veronica Breeding; great-grandchildren, Everett and Isaac Marlin, Emily Marcel and Kathryn Moore; brother, Earl (Phyllis) Stone; sister, Marge Snyder; sister-in-law, Ceal Stone; special niece, Rita Dunn, who participated in his care; and several other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Bill and Charles Stone; sister, Betty Lively; and stillborn daughter, Patricia.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., in Russiaville, with Marissa and Jon Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Bacon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Norman’s memory.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.

Out of respect for the family, attendees will be expected to follow current CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.