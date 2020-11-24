Eugene Hartness

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. – Eugene “Gene” Hartness, 82, passed away Nov. 3, 2020 at his residence in Bourbonnais, Ill.

He was born Jan. 22, 1938 in Langley, Ark. to Mary Porter Hartness and Clifton Earl Hartness.

He married Barbra Scott May 15, 1960 in Van Buren, Ind.

He was a member of the College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais, Ill.

He graduated from Alexandria High School in 1954. He earned a BA from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill. in 1960. He then taught Junior High School for several years after which he served as Bursar at Olivet Nazarene University for 13 years.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbra; his children, Michelle and Lyle Provost and Brad and Penni Hartness; three sisters, Erlyne Wright, Glenda Snell and Karen Turner; many nieces and nephews; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Beth Anne.