Roy H. Kerby



Roy Harold Kerby, 84, of Elwood, passed away Nov. 20, 2020 at home with his family at his side.

He was born Nov. 12, 1936 in Indianapolis, Ind. to Harold and Ruth Lenore (Hastings) Kerby.

He attended Indianapolis public schools and graduated from Howe High School with the Class of 1955. He then earned an Associates Degree at Indiana Central College.

He had worked for many years as an electronics engineer at Naval Avionics in Indianapolis.

Leisure time would find him fishing, hunting, bowling and golfing. For over 20 years he played industrial league basketball. He also coached baseball, basketball and girls softball.

He married Bonnie Lee (Masters) Kerby July 4, 1956. She preceded him in death. June 1, 2013 he married Helen Louise (Buskirk) Kerby who survives him. Also surviving is a daughter, Judith Lynn Morgan of Elwood; son, Kris Allen Kerby of Fort Wayne; a brother, Richard Allen Kerby of Westfield; plus six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his first wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jonette “Jackie” Irion; a sister, Patricia Fay Rech; and a grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel, 209 West Jackson Street, Cicero, Ind. 46034. Burial will follow at Carey Cemetery north of Nobles-ville.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the services. When attending the services please wear a mask and respect social distancing.

