Philip F. Henderson



ARCADIA – Philip Francis Henderson, 86, of rural Arcadia, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Riverview Health in Noblesville.

He was born in Tipton County to Ray and Mary Henderson.

He attended elementary school in Hobbs and proceeded to graduate from Windfall High School. At a young age he started helping his father on the family farm.

Phil, as he was known, married his sweetheart, Mary Alice (Leathers) Henderson on Aug. 27, 1954. They moved to Hamilton County in 1956 and started farming on their own.

In his early years, Phil loved snowmobiling with his family and friends, playing euchre, and spending time on Morse Lake on a houseboat that he had built. Together, Phil and Mary enjoyed their years at Silver Lake where they made many friends.

He had a famous sense of humor to all who knew him. He was always ready to share a joke, and he loved playing pranks on his family and friends. Phil would spend hours telling stories of those escapades from over the years.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; daughter, Kathy Henderson; grandsons, Zack Robinson, Jake, Colton and Cade Henderson; granddaughters, Abby (Danny) Smeltekop, Lauren (Justin) Sexson and Chloe Henderson; great-granddaughters, Mackenzie and Macey Inman, and Lilly Henderson; great-grandsons, Wade Henderson and Michael Sexson, plus several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Mike and John Henderson; a niece and a nephew.

Private graveside rites will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Omega Christian Church. 12763 East 281st Street, Arcadia, Ind. 46030.

The family wants to thank the doctors and staff at Riverview Health and to nurse granddaughter, Abby for their help and understanding during this difficult time.

Hartley Funeral Homes is entrusted with the services and where you may send condolences at http://www.-hartleyfuneralhomes.com.