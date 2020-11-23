Michael G. Newby



ARCADIA – Michael George Newby, 77, of Arcadia, passed away Nov. 20, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born Feb. 3, 1943 in Elwood, to Dale and Erma Jean (Hoover) Newby. His parents preceded him in death.

He graduated from Jackson Central High School with the Class of 1961. He then became employed at Delco Remy at Anderson, where he worked for over 35 years. He enjoyed working on small engines and for over 20 years had a small repair shop for lawn mowers. Leisure time would find him attending and participating in antique car shows. He had owned several antique cars, with his favorite being a red 1955 Chevy.

Mike, as he was known, was a faithful member and deacon of the Atlanta Christian Church.

He married Patricia Ann (Tinsley) Newby on May 1, 1964. She survives him. Also surviving are two sons, Scott Michael Newby of Cicero and Timothy Michael (Amy) Newby of Hudson; a sister, Belinda Ann Rainwater of Warsaw; and grandchildren, Kaitlynn Grace Newby and Madalyn Rhae Newby.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel where you may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Atlanta Christian Church, P.O. Box 187, Atlanta, Ind. 46031.

Graveside rites will be held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Arcadia Cemetery.