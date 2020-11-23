Judith K. Crull



Sparta, Tenn. – Judith K. (Whitlow) Crull, 80, Sparta, Tenn., died Nov. 19, 2020, at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born Feb 14, 1940, in Anderson the daughter of Francis and Bernice (Cade) Whitlow.

She was an Indiana resident of Summitville for 32 years, Elwood for 19 years, Anderson for three years, and Sparta, Tenn. for one year.

She worked as a caregiver, a certified nursing assistant in a doctor’s office in Arizona and Shipley Nursing Home in Anderson, Ind., as an independent contractor for 30 years, and retired from Walmart in 2000.

She was a member of TOPS IN 028, Fisher Body Sympathy Club in Marion, and Zion Chapel in Elwood.

She adored her family, friends, and neighbors, and she loved every child as if they were her own. She enjoyed camping, amusement parks, and playing games. She loved to celebrate and was the life of the party. She enjoyed painting, decorating, playing the piano/organ, crocheting, sewing, and spending time with family and friends. As the family matriarch, she was greatly loved!

Survivors include four daughters, Star (husband, Jacque) Bacon of Sparta, Tenn., Tammy (husband, Hector) Aquino of Colorado Springs, Colo., Teresa (husband, Rickey) Oeth of Mascoutah, Ill., and Brenda Allen of Anderson; three grandchildren she raised as her own, Angel (husband, Ryan) Hasty, of Summitville, Thomas (wife, Tonya) Crow of Texarkana, Texas, and Crystal (husband, Cameron) King of Kodak, Tenn.; seven additional grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild and four great-great-grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, two sisters, three brothers and so many more that called her mom, sis, and granny.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Paul Wayne; her parents, Francis and Bernice (Cade) Whitlow; a sister, Elaine Jaynes; two brothers, Gerald Whitlow and Michael Whitlow; and her loving husband, Thomas E. Crull.

Services honoring Judith’s life and legacy will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Noffze Funeral Home, 501 N. Harrison St., Alexandria, Ind. with the Rev. Danny Decker of the Wesleyan Bible Holiness Church in Summitville officiating. Interment will follow in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery in Marion.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Noffze Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association at American Diabetes Associa-tion, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Va. 22116-7023 or on-line at https://diabetes.-org/donate/ .

Current Indiana mandates will be observed at the time including a maximum occupancy of 50, social distancing and facial masks being worn at all times.