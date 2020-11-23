James L. King



ALEXANDRIA – James L. “Jim” King, 80, of Alexandria died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Community Hospital, Anderson while in the company of his loving family.

Jim was born in Orestes on Aug. 8, 1940 and was the son of Fred and Nellie (Norris) King.

He was so proud to be from Orestes and was involved in the annual school reunions.

On Nov. 18, 1961 he married Lynn (Chaney) King.

Jim was employed as a barber for 20 years. He served 11 years as the Alexandria City Court Judge. He was employed by the City of Alexandria for 21 as the caretaker of Beulah Park and he was currently member of the Alexandria City Council.

Jim was member of the Church of St. Mary’s, Eagles Lodge Aries 1771 where has been Past President, Past Grand Justice and now serving as the current President; Frankton Lodge 607 of the F & AM where he was Past Master five times; Scottish Rite Valley of Ft. Wayne; Society of A Men Club.

He was an avid Purdue fan and a loyal supporter of the Alexandria Tiger Athletics.

Jim was a loving and caring father and grandfather and always enjoyed spending time with his family.

Left to carry on his legacy of love are his children, Bryan (Monica) King, Tina Stanley, and Lee Anne (Dennis) Fisher; his brother-in-law, Robert (Terri) Chaney. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Lauren (Jeremy) Ormsby, Megan (Brent) Smith, Madison King, Bryce King, Brennan King, Blaise King, Maya King, Melia King, Jack Fisher and Josi Fisher; his great-grandchildren, Kamden and Madelyn Ormsby and Parker Smith. Other survivors include several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Lynn, a brother, Waldo King, and sisters, Lois Ann Stevens and Infant sister, Barbara Lou King.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary’s with Fr. Tom Metzger as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the IOOF Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alexandria-Monroe Athletic Dept., One Burden Ct., Alexandria, IN 46001 or in care of the funeral home.

Due to the current public health protocols, social distancing will be observed, and facial coverings will be required.

