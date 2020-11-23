

Angela Marie (Stafford) Pickinpaugh, 54, of Elwood, passed away suddenly Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following health complications.

She was born April 25, 1966 in Elwood, the daughter of Jimmy L. and Mattie M. (Coons) Stafford.

She worked as a nursing assistant in Elwood for many years before disability prevented her from working.

She enjoyed coloring pictures, crafting, and watching scary movies. She also enjoyed Tik-Tok, socializing through Facebook, and playing Yatzee with all her grandkids. More than anything, she loved the time spent with her family and holidays throughout the year. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Angela’s family includes three children, Jimmy (Krystle) Stafford of Cookeville, Tenn., David “Scott” Shields of Elwood, and Sheena (Timmy) Martin of Crossville, Tenn.; two God-daughters, Heather Goolsby and Rachel Criswell; brother, Doyle “Lee” Stafford of Elwood; and 14 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Brandon Coons.

She will be cremated and her remains will be buried at a later date in the Elwood City Cemetery with her family.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

