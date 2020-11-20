

ALEXANDRIA – Ralph L. Carpenter, age 8,9 of Alexandria and formerly of Florida and Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Liberty Village Healthcare in Muncie following an extended illness.

He was born Jan. 30, 1931, in Elwood, the son of Rush R. and Lessie (Alexander) Carpenter.

Ralph was a 1949 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School and later served his country in the U.S. Army as a Corporal in the 7th Division, 31st Infantry Regiment of the Korean Campaign during the Korean War. He was self-employed as a block layer and a heavy equipment operator for many years and retired in 1995.

Ralph was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Elwood. He enjoyed farming, going to rodeos and formerly owned several horses. He was an avid bowler for many years and also enjoyed watching the Indiana Pacers. Ralph will be remembered as a friendly person who never knew a stranger.

Ralph’s family includes a daughter, Marianne Tipton of Elwood; sister, Carol (husband Monty) Kleyla of Elwood; sister-in-law, Virginia Carpenter of Elwood; five grandchildren, Megan (husband John) Bogard-Gettelfinger of Carmel, Miles (wife Sarah) Davis of Elwood, Mitchell Davis of Elwood, Mark Carpenter Jr. of Georgia and Clinton (wife Holly) Carpenter of Montpelier; eight great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Carpenter; and several nieces and nephews.

Ralph was preceded in death by both his parents; two brothers, Harold Carpenter and Horice Carpenter; and five sons, Robert Carpenter, Jeffrey Carpenter, David Carpenter, Mark Carpenter and Eric Carpenter.

Following cremation, a graveside memorial service celebrating Ralph’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Elwood City Cemetery with Pastor Rodney Ellis of the First Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Military honors will also be conducted at the cemetery by the U.S. Army and the Elwood V.F.W. Honor Guard.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Missionary Baptist Church through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.