

SOUTH BEND – Mary Lee Janiak, 74, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Memorial Hospital.

Mary Lee was born April 20, 1946, in South Bend to the late Joseph and Virginia (Golubski) Waters.

On Sept. 10, 1966, Mary Lee married her loving husband, Marvin James Janiak. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2020.

Left to cherish the memory of Mary Lee is her son, Steven (Barbara Jo) Janiak; sister, Cindi Martinelli; brother, David Waters; sister-cousin, Judy Blake Ciesialka; and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mary Lee attended St. Stanislaus Grade school, then graduated from Central High School in 1964. She worked various jobs including real estate and management, then retired from AT&T after more than 20 years of service.

Mary was a member of the Red Hat Society in Chesterton, a former vice president of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Elwood, which helped raise funds for local charitable civic projects. She was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church and former parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood. Mary Lee also worked as an advocate for the Youth Exchange Service, which helped international students connect with host families and also hosted foreign exchange students in her home.

She was active in the city of Elwood, serving as the director of the Glass Festival Parade at one time.

Mary Lee enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, reading and cooking. She was a loving, caring wife, mother, sister and aunt who will be truly missed.

Due to safety concerns regarding the pandemic, the services for Mary Lee and her husband Marvin will be at a later date.

If you would like to be personally notified by the family in advance of the scheduling, please reach out to St. Joseph Funeral Home with your contact information to be forwarded to the family.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net