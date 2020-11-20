It is with great sorrow and also great joy that we bring the message of the passing of our beloved, Betty Winslow Gibbs.

Betty passed into Heaven to be with her Lord Jesus on Nov. 15, leaving many friends and family members.

She was a former resident of Kempton and most recently had resided in Brandon and Sun City Center, Fla.

She will be sorely missed by her husband of 54 years, Joseph Eugene Gibbs; her children, Chris Gibbs and Julie Gibbs; her grandchildren, Kyleigh Eubanks, Matayah McKay, Marcus Watson, Isaiah Watson and Cristin Marshall; her brother, William Winslow; and many nieces and nephews.

Parents, Thomas and Ruby (Cripe) Winslow preceded her in death as did her sister, Marilyn Winslow Small.

Betty is healed! Hallelujah!!