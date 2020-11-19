

A Veteran Was Called Home

On Veterans Day 2020, Timothy Wayne McQuitty, 70, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends.

Tim was born Dec. 7, 1949 in Elwood, Ind., and was a graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School and Park College.

He married the love of his life, Kathy Mazanec, on Oct. 10, 1975 in Fort Worth, Texas.

In 1991, Tim retired as a Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service, where he served during the Vietnam War in Guam, Thailand, Taiwan, and then served in Texas, Germany, Greece, and Arizona. After retiring from the Air Force, he had a career as a safety officer for sand and gravel companies in Arizona.

Tim loved anything military-related, hunting, fishing, woodworking, dogs, sports–especially hockey, Indy cars and NASCAR, RVing and travel. He visited all 50 states – Hawaii being his favorite. He enjoyed talking politics and piddling around in the backyard with his Koi ponds and chickens. But more than anything, he loved his family and friends.

Tim’s dedication and love for his wife, Kathy, was known by all. He is survived by Kathy, his daughter Karmen, extended family in Indiana and Texas, his USAF family and his “adopted” Arizona family.

Interment of ashes will be on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona located at 23029 North Cave Creek Road in Phoenix, Ariz.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Red Cross Blood Bank.

