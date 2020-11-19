

George Nathan Clark, 77, of Tipton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Riverview Health in Noblesville. He was born on Aug. 13, 1943, in Hamilton County.

He attended Westfield Schools and Purdue University. George farmed the family Century Farm for 45 years and retired from Public Service of Indiana, now Duke Energy, after 29 years and retired from the Westfield Public Library after 15 years as the building manager.

George married his high school sweetheart, Connie (Eskew), 57 years ago and they have two daughters, Kirsten (Troy) Tracy and Karrie (Jeff) Hutson and six grandchildren.

He was a 50-year member of the Sheridan Masonic Lodge #309 and Westfield Lodge #115 where he served as Past Master four times, Trustee and Chaplin and was a life endowed member. He served two terms as Grand Steward and Tyler for the Grand Lodge, Scottish Rite and Murat Shrine. He joined the Scottish Rite in 1966, sang in the chorus for many years and was a life member. George joined the Murat in 1967, served as Potentate’s Aide and Chief Aide, was a board member at Murat for 15 years and was a life member. He served on the Board of Governors for the Chicago Shriner’s Hospital for Children from 2010 to present. He was also a member of the Antique Power Club, Boone County Shrine Club, Honorary Member of the Murat Band, El’ Ameen Nabeel, Kowad ‘al Sabikin, Fireman’s Club, Indianapolis Shrine Horse Patrol, Order of Quetzalcoatl and Past Camaxtli, Royal Order of Jesters, Royal Order of Scotland, Kachina Klub, Tipton County Shrine Club, Knights of Venus, Yacht Club and Prather Yorkrite. He was appointed to the Jester Line and was Director in 2008 and caretaker of the Country Gentlemen Class, who have a fetish for ducks. George was also a member of the Columbia Club and Westfield Washington School Board for 16 years. He attended Hinkle Creek Friends Church and served as a trustee. He also served two terms on the Hamilton County Washington Township Plan Commission.

He lived in Tipton County and was actively involved in the care of the family farms. George enjoyed his antique John Deere tractors and was a member of the Mid-America Threshing & Antiques, Inc. He enjoyed camping, his grandchildren and traveling with Connie.

Services will start at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Rd. in Noblesville, with Pastor Robert Stubbs officiating. A Masonic Memorial Service will be at 3 p.m.

Visitation will be from 1p.m. to the time of service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Hinkle Creek Cemetery in Noblesville at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hinkle Creek Friends Church, 21617 Hinkle Rd., Noblesville, IN 46032, or the Shriners’ Hospitals for Children, www.lovetotherescue.org