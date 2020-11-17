

Joan Gardner, 88, and a longtime resident of Frank-ton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson following a very brief illness.

She was born July 6, 1932 in Aroma, the daughter of Harvey H. and Rosa N. (Bangle) Crull.

Joan worked in final inspection at Ex-Cello Corporation in Elwood for 35 years and retired in 1991.

She married Danny G. Gardner on July 7, 1987 and they shared 27 years of marriage together before his passing on June 22, 2014.

Joan was a devoted, longtime member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Elwood where she had served as a deaconess and was active in the Bykota Sunday School Class. Joan helped with numerous church dinners and functions for many years.

Joan was known for being a person who always put others before herself. She especially enjoyed playing cards with her friends and was a member of the I-Dealt-A-Hand euchre card club in Elwood. Joan also enjoyed quilting for many years and loved traveling with Danny on several memorable trips. She especially enjoyed a trip to Paris in recent years as a gift from her granddaughter, Kelly and Mark Seleyman. More than anything, she was devoted to caring for her family, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Joan will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Joan’s family legacy includes three children, Terrie (husband Ron) Helton of Frankton, Mike (wife Mary Frances) Gardner of California, and Pam (husband Kirk) Makely of California; two siblings, Jenive K. Merida of New Castle and Robert H. “Pete” (wife Sherry) Crull of Alexandria; 11 grandchildren, Kurt (Megan) Sizelove, Kelly (Mark) Seleyman, Ronald McPhearson, Jr., Misty Rust, Jesica Gardner, Nicole Gardner, Joshua Vernard, Michael Gardner, Jennifer Gardner, Jacqueline Makely, and Christopher Apoka; eight great-grandchildren in Indiana; seven great-grandchildren in California; six great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by both her parents; husband, Danny Gardner; daughter, Jerrie Lynn Bottoms in 2020; stepson, Patrick Gardner; former husband, John L. Elliott; five sisters, Grace Alexander, Faye Kidwell, Rosemary Smith, Thelma (Price) Kidwell, and Helen Davis; brother, Floyd Crull; and son-in-law, Larry Sizelove.

A graveside funeral service celebrating Joan’s life will be held at noon on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at the Elwood City Cemetery in Elwood with family member, Mark Seleyman, officiating. Burial will follow the service. There will be no visitation. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing at all times.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Willow Place Ladies Emergency Shelter through the funeral home.

Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home is handling arrangements.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.