

Donald J. Lynch, 63, of Noblesville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.

He was born Feb. 7, 1957 in Indianapolis, the son of Donald L. and Mary (Korbe) Lynch.

He was a 1975 graduate of Lawrence Central High School.

He was raised in the Catholic faith.

He married Brenda S. Chapman on Sept. 7, 1984, and they shared over 36 years of marriage together.

He worked as a machinist at Navistar in Indianapolis for 29 years until he retired in 2007.

He was a member of the Elwood Conservation Club.

His surviving family in-cludes his wife, Brenda S. Chapman of Noblesville; two children, Donald Lynch of Arkansas and Darla Ooley of Arcadia; two sisters, Deanna Maren of Fortville and Helen Mary Lynch of Fortville; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Christopher L. Lynch in January 2020; and a nephew.

A funeral service celebrating Don’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Friday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing at all times.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Conservation Club through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.