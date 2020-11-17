Donald D. Ingram



ALEXANDRIA – Donald D. “Don” Ingram, 87, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Community Hospital-Anderson following an extended illness.

Don was born on Aug. 6, 1933 to William Earl and Elizabeth (Parr) Ingram.

He was a graduate of Paris, Illinois High School with the Class of 1951.

He served in the United States Army and the Army Reserve for eight years.

Don founded Ingram Electric of Alexandria in 1966. He invested himself in the Alexandria community and its people in so many ways. He was active in scouting as a Cub Master for Cub Scout Den 381, Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 381 and Post Advisor for Explorer Scout Post 381. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow in the Boy Scouts of America. For his community, Don has served on the Alexandria City Board of Zoning Appeals, the Monroe Township Trustees Advisory Board, President of the Alexandria Water Utility Board for 12 years and served as an Alexandria City Councilman for eight years. He served on the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors as Treasurer.

In 2017, the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce awarded Ingram Electric their Legacy Award.

Don was a charter member of the former Alexandria Jaycees. Don was a devoted member of the Alexandria Kiwanis Club which he joined in 1969 and later would become an Indiana Kiwanis Lt. Governor. He served as 4-H Fair Chairman for the Kiwanis Club for several years. During fair time, Don could be seen everywhere, doing everything. He was a life member of Kiwanis International. He was a charter member of the Alexandria Small Town USA Festival Committee where he held several positions and last served as the group’s treasurer. Don has been a member of the Alexandria Eagles Aerie #1771 since 1986. He became an Honorary Lt. Colonel in the Indiana State Police in 1983. In 2015, Don received the Alexandria Samaritan Heart award.

So many will miss the friendly smile of Don Ingram.

Survivors: son, Dan Ingram of Alexandria; grandson, Eric (Allison) Ingram of Lafayette; great-grandson, Evan In-gram of Lafayette; siblings, Patricia Goldsmith, Sue Leka, Ronald (Maria) Ingram, Terry Ingram, and Gary Ingram, all out of state; and several nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Barbara (Bledsoe) ingram in 2016, and a brother Larry Ingram.

Out of respect for the current coronavirus pandemic, there will be no local visitation or services. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. CST, Noon EST in Little Grove Cemetery in Paris, Ill.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria Firefighter’s Flower Fund, c/o Alexandria Fire Department, 201 South Harrison Street, Alexandria, Ind. 46001.

Noffze Funeral Home in Alexandria handled local arrangements assisted by Templeton Funeral Home in Paris, Ill.

Mike and Connie Owens and staff are honored to care for Don and serve the Ingram family.