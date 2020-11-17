

Danny J. Davis, 69, of Goldsmith, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Danny was born in New Castle on July 9, 1951, to the late Gilbert and Betty (Darling) Davis.

Danny worked in construction most of his life. He enjoyed helping others with any type of handy work needed.

He was a member of Heartland Christian Church and he loved serving his church in any possible way. He will be sadly missed by his church and family.

Danny is survived by son, Danny Davis of Elwood; (Wife Heather Davis) daughter, Angela Dimas of Anderson; son, Clinton Davis of Kokomo; five grandchildren, Colton, Braxton, Tryceton, Brandon Davis and Trine Dimas; five great grandchildren, Kinsley, Jasmine, Jamal, Jeremiah and Jakari; four brothers, Dean (Laura) Davis, Jerry (Lana) Davis, Dickie (Karen) Davis and Robin (Connie) Davis; four sisters, Darlene Ice, June Moulton, Connie Maynard and Jackie (Jerry) Hinkle, and several nieces and nephews.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Betty Davis and a brother, Doug Davis.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date at Heartland Christian Church with interment at the Elwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dunnichay Funeral Home.

