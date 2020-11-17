Carlotta Jo Rathert



Carlotta Jo “Joey” Rathert, 67, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital following a long battle with health issues.

She was born at Camp Atterbury on Nov. 9, 1953, to the late Robert and Carmelita (Myers) Garrison.

On Dec. 28, 1973 she married Ronald Rathert and they shared 47 years of marriage together.

Joey was a creative person and worked as a floral designer for Dick Baker’s Flowers and Green Acres Flowers. She also worked as a stained glass artist for Touch of Glass. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting family meals. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and doing ceramics. Joey was a kind and caring person who had a big heart. She loved her dog Rowdy, but especially loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Joey is survived by her husband, Ronald Rathert of Elwood; two sons, Ron (Rebecca ) Rathert and Brian Rathert; two grandchildren, Hudson Rathert and Phoenix Rathert; brother Robert (Beth) Garrison; brother-in-law, Jay Blevins; and nephews, Chris Blevins, Cory Blevins, and Andy Blevins.

Joey was preceded in death by her father, Robert M. Garrison; mother, Carmelita P. Garrison; sister, Deborah Blevins; and nephew, Jeffrey Blevins.

A funeral service celebrating Joey’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. Cremation will follow , and burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com