

ELWOOD – Roy Alvin Chaffin Sr., age 93, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Elwood Health and Living Care Center in Elwood following a brief illness.

He was born June 29, 1927, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Joseph Herbert and Verona Mae (Smith) Chaffin.

Roy enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country during World War II. He married the love of his life, Patricia Ruth Vautaw, on Jan. 17, 1948, and they shared more than 68 years of marriage together until her passing on March 14, 2016.

Roy worked as an inspector for General Motors in Marion for 31 years until retirement in 1987. He also previously worked at Guide Lamp in Anderson for nine years. For 30 plus years, Roy enjoyed repairing televisions as a part-time job and he stayed very busy.

As a child, Roy’s family moved to Somerset, Ken., where he found his love of bluegrass music. Roy played in a bluegrass band for more than 15 years and traveled to different areas to perform. He truly loved music and playing his guitar. Roy also enjoyed fishing and going to his cabin on Freeman Lake. He was a member of the Elwood V.F.W and always remained proud of his service to his country. More than anything, Roy loved spending time with his family.

Roy’s family includes four children, Roy A. “Timmy” Chaffin Jr. of Gas City, Theresa E. (husband Brady) Deckard of Bradenton, Fla., Mark W. Chaffin of Elwood, and James L. “Monty” (wife Tresa) Chaffin of Elwood; 2 sisters, Juanita Garner of Somerset, KY and Delores Whitis of Somerset, KY; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Roy was preceded in death by both his parents; wife, Patricia Chaffin in 2016; four siblings, Emogene Randolph, Mildred Bell, Christina Dunbar and Paul Herbert Chaffin; and a grandson, Stephen J. Chaffin.

A funeral service celebrating Roy’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor John Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy and Elwood V.F.W honor guard.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood V.F.W or the Wounded Warrior Fund through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.