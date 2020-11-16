

Philip Gene Off, age 62, of Tipton, was welcomed into Heaven on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Philip was born on April 15, 1958, to his parents, Harold “Joe” Off and Eunice (Julius) Off.

Phil grew up and went to school in Tipton. He was a 1976 graduate of Tipton High School.

Phil was community minded and extremely family oriented at a young age, as he helped his father build and maintain their family farm. Phil’s strong work ethic followed him throughout his life. He worked for TDS Telecom as a service man, while also maintaining side jobs in landscaping and lawn care. Phil was also part owner, along with his sisters, of Off Farmhouse Bed & Breakfast.

When Phil wasn’t busy working, he enjoyed his memberships in the American Legion, Moose Lodge, Tractor Pullers Association and National Rifle Association of America.

Phil crossed paths with many people through all of his community ties. He will be remembered fondly for his funny demeanor, kind heart and commitment to completing every project he was part of to the best of his ability, with his meticulous work ethic always leading the way.

Phil will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Those left to carry on Phil’s legacy are his children, Carrie Salinas and Kyle (Brittani) Off; grandchildren, Gus, Hayden and Owen Salinas and Easton and Addlie Off; sisters, Cheryl (Gordon) Orr and Carol (William) Powell; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Doversberger.

A graveside service celebrating Phil’s life will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Phil’s honor to the American Cancer Society.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Phil's honor to the American Cancer Society.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton is honored to serve the Off Family in their time of need.