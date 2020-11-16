

SPENCER – Dorothy Thelma (Matkovic) Hellmann, age 95, of Spencer and formerly of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children.

She was born in Indianapolis on Dec. 31, 1924, to Joseph and Rosie (Brezigar) Matkovic.

Dorothy married Jerome Anthony Hellmann on May 4, 1946 and together they had nine children. She devoted her life to her family on a farm in Tipton. In later years, she worked at Tipton Memorial Hospital and the Tipton County Library.

Dorothy moved to Spencer after the death of her husband on Oct. 31, 2004. She was a member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Spencer.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her life as a mother of a large family and thanked God for answering her prayers for a good husband. In her last years, Dorothy loved watching EWTN and praying daily Mass for her family. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Dorothy is survived by her eight children, Cecelia Trueblood (John), Jerome “Jerry” Hellmann (Virginija), Rita Shoup, Sharon Blattner (Craig), Jean Marie Buffington, Annette Meyers (Milton), Maureen Anderson (Steve) and Brian Hellmann (Jill); two sisters, Joan Garbish and Patty Matkovic; 25 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome Hellmann; infant daughter, Cynthia Hellmann; son-in-law, Stephen Buffington; brother, Joseph Matkovic; and sister, Ella Hellmann.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial took place.

Interment was in St. John’s Cemetery in Tipton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude the Apostle in Spencer or Thomas More Society Women’s Care Center in Bloomington.

Online condolences may be shared with Dorothy’s family at www.westparrishpedigo.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home in Spencer.