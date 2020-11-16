

CELINA, Tenn. – Carl Leland Wright, 71, of Celina, Tenn. and formerly of Tipton, passed away Nov. 12, 2020.

He was born March 26, 1949, in Louisville, Ken., to Ernest Verble and Bessie Ludean (Beshearse) Wright, who both preceded him in death on Jan. 17, 2002 and May 10, 2015, respectively.

On July 16, 1970, he married Donna Jean (Walker) Wright, who preceded him in death on July 23, 2017.

Carl was a man of God, having preached the Word of God since 1969. Carl preached in Tennessee for several congregations as a college student. Carl graduated from David Lipscomb College (now, University) in Nashville, Tenn., with a degree in Bible and Radio Communication. Carl met his wife, Donna, while studying at Lipscomb and after they got married, had their first son the following year. They later moved to Noblesville, where Carl started preaching for The Green Valley Church of Christ. After having their second son, they moved to Ft. Pierce, Fla., where Carl started preaching for the Orange Avenue Church of Christ. While in Florida, Carl had a successful radio program through which he could spread the Word of God to an even greater audience. Carl started preaching for the Midway Road Church of Christ (also in Ft. Pierce) after leaving Orange Avenue.

Carl later moved his family back to Indiana, where they had their third son. Carl started preaching at the Tipton Church of Christ. He also worked for the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, where he served as a Jail Officer, Dispatcher, 911 Director and even assisted with preparing meals on many occasions. Carl later started preaching for the New Castle Church of Christ and preached there for many years before retiring in 2018 due to health related issues.

Carl is survived by his three sons and their families, Tim Wright and wife Kristi of Arcadia, Chris and Becky Rogers-Wright of Greentown and Zach Wright of Celina. He is also survived by grandchildren. Bethany Wright-Sparling and husband Benji, Cody Wright, Cameron Wright and wife Katelyn, Kendra Wright and her fiancé Randy James Jr., Wesley Fruth, Zoe Wright, and Addyleigh Fruth and four great-grandchildren, Brynlee June Sparling, Kelaya Skye James, Benson Cash Sparling and Baby James.

Carl is also survived by his sister, Shirley (Wright) Stone and husband Gene of Texas; brother, Jimmy Wright and wife Joyce of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his wife Donna, he was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Douglas Wright Sr.; and nephew, Charles “Chuck” Douglas Wright Jr.

Graveside services will be at 1p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Fairview Cemetery with the Rev. John Ankrom presiding and burial to follow. Wearing masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral service will be taped and available for viewing later Tuesday on Carl’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for the family.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics, 6200 Technology Center Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46278.