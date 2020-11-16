

U.S. Army Specialist Bart Anthony Ferguson, age 59, of Elwood, passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at St. Vincent Heart Hospital in Carmel following an unexpected illness.

He was born Dec. 30, 1960, in Anderson, the son of Jimmy Max Ferguson.

Bart was a 1980 graduate of Alexandria High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and had a 20-year military career reaching the level of Specialist prior to his retirement on May 25, 2017. Following retirement, he worked as a welder at Warner Bodies in Elwood for several years. He also formerly worked for 13 years at I.A.C. in Mendon, Mich.

Bart married Tina Marie Pete on Oct. 24, 1994, and they shared 26 years of marriage together.

He was a member of the Elwood V.F.W. #5782 and enjoyed shooting guns and bow hunting. Bart never knew a stranger and had a great attitude toward life as a God-fearing man. He especially enjoyed bonfires and cold beer with friends and family. Bart also enjoyed spending time on his son’s rural property hanging out with the ducks and chickens. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

Bart’s family includes his father and step-mother who raised him, Jimmy and Phyllis Ferguson of Alexandria; beloved wife, Tina Marie Ferguson of Elwood; three children, Robert (wife Debra) Cunningham of Decatur, Michael Cunningham of Tipton and Kathy Cunningham of Elwood; brother, Sammy Joe Dam of Florida; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sons from a previous marriage; brother-in-law, Mike (wife Maggie) Pete of Elwood; and countless military brothers and sisters.

Bart was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Vera McCormick he referred to as “Mom;” brother, Eddie Ferguson; niece, Destiny Marie Niccum; and grandparents, Ruth Whaley and Jim and Hazel Ferguson.

A life celebration visitation will be for family and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Military honors will be conducted at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home by the U.S. Army and Elwood V.F.W. Honor Guard. Cremation will follow the visitation.

Mandatory health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing at all times.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.