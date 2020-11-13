Tipton County COVID-19 update

COVID Update

Beginning the end of business today, Nov. 13, 2020, the Tipton County Courthouse, located at 101 E. Jefferson St. in Tipton and all other county government facilities shall have limited access and shall be restricted to the public effective immediately until further notice.

Those citizens with essential business at the Courthouse shall be permitted access provided they have made prior arrangements with a department head or other designated county employee for access to the Courthouse or other facility ONLY on Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m. to noon. Any person, however, may be refused entry into the courthouse or other facility, in the event that a public health official determines that such person may have contracted the COVID-19 virus or shows other signs of illness.

If you are in need of assistance, please contact the appropriate department to leave a voicemail or talk to a person Tuesday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.