

ELWOOD – Margaret V. Jackson, age 96, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Muncie.

Margaret was born in Elwood on Feb. 17, 1924, the daughter of Harold and Leda (Alexander) Hoose. She graduated from Elwood High School in 1941.

On Aug, 22, 1942, she married James C. Jackson and they shared 67 years of marriage together before Jim passed away on Sept. 10, 2009.

Margaret worked as a bank teller for several local banks in Elwood. She was a life member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and knitting. She was devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family.

Margaret is survived by two daughters, Virginia (Reed) Bannon of Elwood and Catherine (Rick) Swift of Muncie; three sons, Thomas (Linda) Jackson of Elwood, John (Jennie) Jackson of Bluffton and William (Cynthia) Jackson of Elwood; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Leda Hoose; husband, James C. Jackson; son, Jim Jackson; great-granddaughter, Abigale Jackson; and a sister, Mary Ann Williams Michael.

Funeral Mass service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood with Fr. Dennis Goth officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund.

