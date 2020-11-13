ALEXANDRIA – M. Catherine Smith, 94, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Alexandria Care Center following a 2 1/2 year journey with Alzheimers.

She was born on July 24, 1926, in Linden, N.J., to Willie and Anna (Garvey) Pattison and has lived in Alexandria most of her lifetime.

She graduated from Swayzee High School – Class of 1944 and was a member of Vermillion Christian Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Lynn Jacobs of Anderson; two sons, Robert Smith of Peachtree City, Ga. and David Smith of Anderson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 32 years, John Riley Smith in 1976; and two brothers.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Noffze Funeral Home, 501 N. Harrison St. in Alexandria. Public graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery.

Current State of Indiana mandates will require social distancing and appropriate facial masks at both the funeral home and the cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/.

