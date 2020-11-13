

ALEXANDRIA – Ret. Sergeant First Class James Joseph Shippey, 86, of Alexandria and formerly of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., passed away on Nov. 3, 2020.

James was born on July 27, 1934, in Albany, N.Y., to his parents, Jesse Marie Maloney and Ward Shippey.

James joined the United States Army, serving during the later part of the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was a POW from March 30, 1965 until July 31, 1968. He received five Purple Hearts for his heroic actions during his five tours, totaling nine years. James’s fifth purple heart was presented by Vice President Hubert Humphrey upon the USS Benewah. He retired after twenty-three and a third years on May 31, 1976.

James moved to Florida and went on to work for Giant Furniture before working for the School District of Lee County as a handicapped bus driver for special needs children. He then became a CDL trainer for the State of Florida prior to retiring in 2004.

He was a member of the American Legion, lifetime member of the VFW, Vietnam Helicopter Crew Members (VHCMA), lifetime member of the Southern Thunder of Florida Chapter and member of the Mobile Reverine (MPVA).

James married Diana Parker Brobst on July 31, 1987, in Cape Coral, Fla., at Church of God. Together they enjoyed boating, playing golf, dancing, camping and attending Veteran’s Reunions. He was an avid sports fan, especially the New York Yankees.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Diana; son, John (Pat) Shippey of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; and brother, Tom Lynch of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. James is also survived by his grandson’s, Joshua and Jeremy Shippey and two great-grandchildren Alanna Mae and Michael James Shippey, all of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

James was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Lynch; and sister, Jayne Lynch.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at noon in Whetsel Funeral Service, Alexandria with the Rev. Micheal Thompson as Celebrant.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment will follow in the Marion National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Indiana Veterans Home, Alexandria Food Pantry or the Summitville Food Pantry.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored to care for James and serve the Shippey family.

Please visit whetselfuneralservice.com to share online condolences with the Shippey family.