

FRENCH LICK – Gene Moorman passed away peacefully Nov. 11, 2020, at the home of his son in French Lick, Ind. after a 9-month battle with nodular melanoma.

Gene was born April 13, 1933 in Kokomo, the son of Ivan and Dorothy (Williams) Moorman and was a graduate of Alexandria High School, Class of 1951. After high school, he married Adrienne Burnett, before being called into the Army, where he helped build several military camps in Wisconsin and Michigan.

In a long and colorful career, Gene and Adrienne purchased Olsen’s B&K root beer stand in Anderson in 1962, which was renamed Gene’s Root Beer. It has been a staple in the Anderson community ever since. After purchasing the root beer stand, Gene purchased a farm in Mears, Mich. that he’d seen while in the Army, where he proudly grew Christmas trees for sale at the stand for nearly 60 years with the help of his son, Andrew Moorman, and family.

He was a member of the VFW, Elks and the Eagles, and he was well known in Madison County, Ind., Oceana County, Mich. and Okeechobee, Fla. where he wintered for many years.

Gene Moorman lived life with a fun-loving spirit that will be remembered by all who knew him. Whether boating from Indiana to Key West on his Sea Ray, named “The Root Beer Float,” his organization of the annual “Alexandria Reunion” for decades in Okeechobee, or the classic line after a twinkle in his blue eyes “Let’s go see if we can’t find some trouble to get into.” Gene was always the instigator of a good time who never met a stranger.

He is survived by three children, David (Debbie)Moorman of French Lick, Melinda Baumunk of Sevierville, Tenn. and Andrew(Jena) Moorman of Anderson; step-son, Cary Hasty of Battle Creek, Mich; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; a number of cousins; and his special traveling cat, Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; the mother of his children, Adrienne (Burnett) Owen; wife, Lou Ann; and missing and presumed dead daughter, Suzanne Morphew.

He was a very gracious and thankful patient to his caregivers. Gene was especially thankful for the love and care of his grandsons, Christopher and Erik, over the last two years which kept him active and moving.

The family wants to give special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice of Jasper for their wonderful guidance and care in Gene’s final days.

At his request, he will be cremated and a life celebration will take place in the Spring of 2021.

The family requests donations on Gene’s behalf be made to your local domestic violence organization, Pete’s Pantry in Alexandria or the Alexandria Community Center.