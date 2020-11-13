

FORT WAYNE – Ellen A. Pyle, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully at home in the arms of her loving husband on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 6:06 p.m. after winning her own three-year battle against Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer.

Ellen was born and raised in Tipton by parents Arnold J. (Arnie) and Anna M. (Annie) Weber. Ellen had an incredibly happy childhood with a multitude of relatives and friends from Tipton, Sharpsville and Kokomo.

She moved to Indianapolis for a career in Human Resources and Executive Recruiting after graduating Indiana University, then to Los Angeles where she was an Apparel Industry Recruiter until Indiana drew her home in 1986. That is when she met her future husband, Kent, at a Colts football game. Their 1987 marriage entailed a permanent move to Fort Wayne, where they developed friendships they’ve held onto for 35 years.

Besides raising her three boys, Ellen’s most favorite things in life were family, friends, music, dancing, sporting events, volunteering, her role as ‘housemother’ at Delta Tau Delta Fraternity (Miami University), substitute teaching at Homestead High School and 17 years as an insurance agent for Wise Insurance Agency.

A major highlight of Ellen’s life included the weddings of her sons and gaining daughter-in-laws.

Ellen will be most remembered by her zest for life, her unfailing optimism even in the darkest of times, her ability to make people laugh and be happy, her grace and kindness and most of all for the love story she had with her husband, Kent. He was her soulmate, her inspiration, her caregiver and her most favorite dance partner.

Ellen will miss each of you and would tell you not to waste any day you are given, love those close to you, dance often, enjoy every moment and to be kind.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Kent; three sons, Taylor K. (Meghan) Pyle of Minneapolis, M.N., Colin C. (Cary) Pyle of Indianapolis and Evan A. (girlfriend Ashley Kozik) Pyle of Indianapolis and a multitude of cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; brother Terry and sister-in-law Carol Weber of Fort Myers, Fla.; and brother, Ted Weber (wife Connie survives) of Kokomo.

Calling hours will be Friday only, Nov. 20, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. in Fort Wayne. A private memorial service will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, for immediate family only before final entombment.

Memorials may be made in Ellen’s memory to the Allen County SPCA or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).