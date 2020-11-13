ELWOOD – Dorothy Marie Rice, 90, passed away at 12:28 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Elwood Health & Living Home in Elwood.

Dorothy was born on Sept. 21, 1930, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Henry and Hazel (Sneary) Shope. On Jan. 23, 1948, she married the love of her life, Buddy E. Rice, who preceded her in death on Sept. 13, 2002.

Dorothy was a homemaker and attended Bible Missionary Church in Lima.

She is survived by two sons, the Rev. Charles (Penny) Rice of Lima, Ohio and Dr. Sam (Beth) Rice of Ely, M.N.; two daughters, Karen (John) Howells of Fountain, Colo. and Alice (Roger) Towner of Elwood; 24 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda (Tom) Savieo of Fort Wayne; and sister-in-law, Cecilia Shope of Lima, Ohio.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Rice; two grandchildren; sister, Patricia Williams; brother, John Shope; sister, Ella Dickson; and brother Charles (Mrytis) Shope.

A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Fairmount Cemetery in Uniopolis, Ohio. The Rev. James Messengill will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.

Arrangements handled by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio.