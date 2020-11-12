WAPAKONETA, Ohio – Murl O. Rich, 80, of Wapakoneta, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 12, 1940, in Allen County, Ken., the son of Teddus and Ethyl (Terril) Rich, who preceded him in death.

On Oct. 22, 1982, he married C. Roberta “Bobbi” Welch and she survives.

Murl worked as a tool and die maker with several companies including Superior Tool Co. in Kenton, OH. He served in the U.S. Army, with the military police and was a member of the NRA.

Other survivors include five children, Brenda (Dale) Baldwin of Waterloo, Ind., Jeff (Nanci) Rich of O’Fallon, Mo., Julie (Craig) Wisener of Wapakoneta, Steve (Shantell) Stoodt of Jenera, Ohio and Christine Spicer of Wapakoneta; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Cleta (Harold) Clary of Elwood.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl, Calvin and Gene Rich.

In accordance with Murl’s wishes, there are no public services planned.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.