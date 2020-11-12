

ALEXANDRIA – Mary Dyer Murray, 95, entered in to peace on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, from Rawlins House in Pendleton following a brief illness.

Mary was born on March 26, 1925, in Alexandria to Robert and Ethel (Bitner) Dye. She was a graduate of Alexandria High School – Class of 1942.

She was a secretary for Delco Remy for 42 years.

Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Carson of Pendleton; son, Stacy Murray of Fishers; three grandchildren; a sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James F. Murray; son, Michael James Murray; sister, Esther Towles; brothers, Robert Dyer and Harold Dyer; and a grandson.

Cremation will take place with a private family gathering to be observed at a future date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/online-documents/en/pdf/forms/donate-by-mail-form.pdf

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Mary and serve the Murray/Dyer families