

TIPTON – Larry L. Powell, 76, of Tipton, died at 9:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Larry was born in Elwood on Oct. 20, 1944, to Eugene and Deloris (Butler) Powell. He married Leanna “Lil” Lankford on Feb. 7, 1964 and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage.

Larry had worked at Chrysler Corporation for 38 years, retiring in 2001. He was a man of strong faith who attended both St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and West Street Christian Church with his wife.

He was a loyal member of the Elks and served in many capacities, including Exalted Ruler and District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler. Larry was also a member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed baseball most of all, but was also a Colts fan. Larry enjoyed landscaping around his home and he loved spending time with his best friend, Charlie Maxey.

Survivors besides his wife Lil include one son, Brett Powell and wife Sandy of Noblesville; one daughter, Lisa Matlock and husband David of Kokomo; and one sister, Linda Plake of Tipton.

Larry is also survived by two grandchildren, Kayla Powell, Kaitlin Brown and husband Brayden; step-grandchildren, Jeremy Holbrook and wife Courtni, Stewart Matlock and wife Chelsea, Maddie Barton and husband Jeff, Landon Matlock and wife Abby, Evan Matlock and wife Amber; plus a great-grandchild, Aubree Davis; and step-great-grandchildren, Baley and Brayden Matlock, Makenzie and Jackson Barton, Karsyn and Kollyns Matlock, Myah, Avah and Micah Matlock and Hadley Holbrook.

A graveside funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton. The Rev. Rachel McLoughlin will preside.

Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines are in place.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.