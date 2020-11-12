

ELWOOD – Dean Hiatt, 90, met his Lord face to face at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening from Elwood Assisted Living.

He was born on Dec. 14, 1929, in Boone Township, to Wilbur and Mable (Florea) Hiatt and has lived in the area all of his lifetime.

Dean was a graduate of Summitville High School – Class of 1947. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a farmer in Boone Township and also founded Hiatt Excavating.

Dean was a member at Alexandria First Baptist Church. He was on the board of directors for Madison County Farm Bureau and was a previous member of the Madison-Grant School Board.

He is survived by two sons, Ronald Hiatt and Raymond Hiatt, of rural Elwood; two daughters, MaryAnn Williams of rural Elwood and Anita McDowell of Swayzee; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 54 years, Kathleen (Hughes) Hiatt in 2007; a granddaughter; brother, John Hiatt; and two sisters, Marjorie Matchett and Martha Matchett/

Family and friends are invited to a public graveside service honoring Dean’s life, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. in Forrestville Cemetery in Boone Township, Ind. Pastor Michael Deutsch will officiate. Military honors will also be rendered.

Current State of Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave., Alexandria, IN 46001 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Dean and serve the Hiatt family.

Online condolences may be made at www.owensmemorialservices.com