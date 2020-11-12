

PENDLETON – Craig Anthony Brunnemer, 47, of Pendleton, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood.

Craig was born on Oct. 20, 1973, in Elwood, to Tim and Anna (Callaway) Brunnemer. He was a graduate of Elwood High School and Anderson University. Since 2013, Craig was the Golf Professional at Pebblebrook Golf Course.

For those who knew Craig, they knew him to be a sports enthusiast. No matter the sport, Craig came out of his shell to share his knowledge and appreciation for sports. He was blessed that he could share his passion for sports with his children through their involvement in cross country, basketball and softball. Craig was also able to share his passion for sports by being the head girls’ varsity basketball coach at Elwood High School. Craig was also a member of the Professional Golfers Association and the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

In addition to being a sports enthusiast, Craig was also an athlete in his own right. In high school, he played basketball and golf. He was the MVP his senior year at Elwood High School for basketball. Craig continued playing basketball and golf for Anderson University. Craig was, once again, the MVP his senior year at AU for basketball and still holds the record for single game free throws at AU.

Craig is survived by his wife, Keri Ann Brunnemer; daughters, Madison, Payton and Hailee Brunnemer; parents, Tim and Anna Brunnemer; mother and father-in-law, Joe and Connie Buck; brother, Timmy (Julie) Brunnemer; sister-in-law, Megan (Mike) Bouvat; grandmother, Nancy Callaway; grandmother-in-law, Norma Jean Buck; and nephews, Michael and Max Bouvat.

Craig was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Callaway; grandfather-in-law, Phil Buck; grandmother and grandfather-in-law, Edwin and Vivian Moreillon.

The family of Craig will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Elwood Junior-Senior High School, 1137 N. 19th St. in Elwood. There will be a private family funeral service followed by burial at Anderson Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Elwood Girls’ Basketball in c/o the Elwood Athletic Department.

The family is requiring all who attend the services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.