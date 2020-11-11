Richard A. “Rick” Rebuck



ELWOOD – Richard Allen “Rick” Rebuck, a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood after a full, blessed life. He was 68.

Rick was born on June 3, 1952, in Elwood, the son of William “Bill” and Elizabeth J. “Betty” (Dillon) Rebuck. He attended St. Joseph School until the eighth grade and then graduated in 1970 from Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea. He married the love of his life, Jo Anne McElfresh, on Aug. 6, 1977, and they shared more than 43 years of marriage together and three beautiful daughters.

Rick worked as a Journeyman Machine Repairman for General Motors starting at Guide Lamp in Anderson and later Delphi in Kokomo. He retired from G.M. after 42 years of service. During retirement, Rick worked for another eight years at Bottcher America in Tipton.

Rick was a faithful member and church volunteer at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood and he was a member of the U.A.W. #663. He was also past-president of the Elwood Optimist Club and was currently serving as a board member.

Rick had a great sense of humor and he never passed up an opportunity for a good joke. He also enjoyed painting, listening to music, riding his bike and was starting to enjoy the game of golf. Rick especially liked woodworking, working on his wood lathe and wine making in his spare time. More than anything, Rick’s family and grandchildren were his greatest passion. He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandkids, traveling with his wife and family on numerous trips and just being together. A recent trip to visit family in New York will be especially memorable. Rick didn’t know a stranger and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Rick’s family legacy includes his wife, Jo Anne Rebuck of Elwood; their three daughters, Natalie (husband Stephen) Pearson of New York, Laura (husband Dustin) Groover of Elwood and Allison (husband Chris) Evrard of Centerville; eight grandchildren, Anna Pearson, Henry Pearson, Parker Pearson, Lukas Groover, Dacie Groover, Rowan Evrard, Hudson Evrard and Nolan Evrard; four brothers, William “Bill” Rebuck of Elwood, James “Jim” (wife Sherry) Rebuck of Elwood, Joseph (wife Sue) Rebuck of Elwood and Daniel (wife Shaunacee) Rebuck of Gas City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by both his parents.

A funeral mass celebrating Rick’s life and faith will be conducted at 11a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood with Father Dennis Goth officiating. Burial will take place privately in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date with military honors conducted by the U.S. Army and Elwood V.F.W. Honor Guard.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Mandatory health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing at all times.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the “Richard A. Rebuck Memorial Scholarship” at First Farmers Bank through the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.